BJP’s divisive moves accentuate disarray in West Bengal unit

This is a figment of Dubey’s imagination, and the proposed solution is risible. Besides, if Dubey is so concerned about the demographics of the Santhal Parganas, and Chotanagpur, for that matter, he needs a history lesson that will tell him that non-tribal people are interlopers. The autochthons fought against infiltration by the dikus (outsiders), before being reduced to a minority in their homelands.

It didn’t take long for Dubey’s proposal to get fresh legs. The day after, BJP MLA from Murshidabad Gouri Shankar Ghosh also demanded that his district be converted into a Union Territory, which he claimed he’d been advocating since 2022.

The reason for wanting the vivisection of West Bengal was that there was, supposedly, infiltration into the district by Bangladeshis, including a contingent of jihadists. Responding to these fantasists is unnecessary. In any case, the Border Security Force (BSF) answers to the Ministry of Home Affairs, so, perhaps, these allegations are pointed towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On July 28, Subrata Maitra, a BJP MLA from Berhampore, echoed these demands, pitching for a transfer to the Centre of administrative control over the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, and Nadia, again to check infiltration from Bangladesh. Maitra disingenuously said he wasn’t asking for separate states, but his proposal is constitutionally nonsensical.

On the same day, Jayanta Kumar Roy, an MP from Jalpaiguri district, repeated Majumdar’s proposal, though he was equivocal about vivisection. Roy’s attempt to strike a balance exposes the BJP’s strategy of running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. On the one hand, some members try to foment divisiveness, while others, apparently, commit themselves to the status quo. It’s anybody’s guess what the party’s real policy is because the party’s central leadership maintains a gnomic silence.

Unsurprisingly, at the bottom of this rash of proposals is the demonisation of the Muslim community and attempts to stoke division, as Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari made plain on July 28 when he said his party should concentrate on getting 5% more of Hindu votes for the 2026 Assembly elections.