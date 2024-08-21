BJP’s parliamentary majority is not a license to pursue majoritarian politics

Value of conversation in parliamentary democracy

What is conveniently forgotten or wilfully ignored is that Parliament could not have remained indifferent to the toxic and vicious campaign from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the general elections. It began with an arrogant slogan of ‘abki baar, char sau par’, and went on to add other ‘gems’ like ‘bhains’, ‘mangalsutra’, and ‘mujra’ in public discourse. Regrettably, this discourse was not coming from ordinary BJP foot soldiers, but from its supreme leader himself. It was one of the most malicious and indecent electoral campaigns in the memory of this nation. How could Parliament remain insulated from such a nasty campaign which went on for several weeks as the poll watchdog chose to look the other way?

The message the people of India conveyed through the mandate was resoundingly clear. They cut the size of the ruling party because they wanted the megalomaniac approach to be jettisoned, and the idea of ‘politics as collective’ brought back to the political arena — both inside and outside Parliament. However, the body language and the words of the minister and members of the ruling BJP only convey a pretension that they do not need to read this message.

We know the ruling party has just about managed a majority, but this majority is not a warrant to pursue majoritarian politics. Unlike the 2014 and 2019 election results, the ruling party was expected to be sober in its approach towards the Opposition in Parliament. This would have meant they had to underline the value of conversation in a parliamentary democracy. But, because of its obduracy, further coated with arrogance, the Opposition faces numerous challenges further compounded by a brazen attempt by the ruling party to delegitimise the Opposition and the concerns voiced by them.

Understandably, under an authoritarian leader, the BJP has gotten used to repeatedly parroting ‘efficiency’ and ‘bold’ decision-making, framing deliberative processes as ‘obstruction’ to effective governance. Brute force has been used in Parliament to obstruct opposition parties from engaging in policy-making parliamentary and legislative tools. However, the 2024 mandate necessitates that the Opposition be taken along in shaping public policy and making interventions in critical areas such as burgeoning unemployment, brazen human rights violations, and demonisation of minorities in general, and Muslims in particular. Any other reading of this mandate shall not do good to the alliance in power, to the people of India, and to parliamentary processes.