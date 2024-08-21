BJP’s parliamentary majority is not a license to pursue majoritarian politics

Following the 2024 general election results several prominent voices from our parliamentary edifice have expressed concern regarding the posturing of the Opposition in both the houses. Frequent ‘disruptions’ from the Chair are deliberately attributed to a ‘noisy’ Opposition, thus masking the reality that Parliament must be alive to the voices of the people, and that explains the failure of the treasury benches in making a distinction between voice and noise. Representing the concerns of ~63% of the electorate cannot be considered an act of defiance of parliamentary procedure and protocol.
Seen narrowly from a theoretical perspective on how an ideal parliament should function, the concerns of the presiding officers in both houses do not appear misplaced. However, truth varies from where you are placed, and look at the proceedings. Thus, the presiding officers, the treasury benches, and the Opposition would always have a differential understating of the House. What may constitute an impassioned appeal to discuss an important national concern might be perceived by the treasury bench as disruption by the Opposition.
Value of conversation in parliamentary democracy
What is conveniently forgotten or wilfully ignored is that Parliament could not have remained indifferent to the toxic and vicious campaign from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the general elections. It began with an arrogant slogan of ‘abki baar, char sau par’, and went on to add other ‘gems’ like ‘bhains’, ‘mangalsutra’, and ‘mujra’ in public discourse. Regrettably, this discourse was not coming from ordinary BJP foot soldiers, but from its supreme leader himself. It was one of the most malicious and indecent electoral campaigns in the memory of this nation. How could Parliament remain insulated from such a nasty campaign which went on for several weeks as the poll watchdog chose to look the other way?
The message the people of India conveyed through the mandate was resoundingly clear. They cut the size of the ruling party because they wanted the megalomaniac approach to be jettisoned, and the idea of ‘politics as collective’ brought back to the political arena — both inside and outside Parliament. However, the body language and the words of the minister and members of the ruling BJP only convey a pretension that they do not need to read this message.
We know the ruling party has just about managed a majority, but this majority is not a warrant to pursue majoritarian politics. Unlike the 2014 and 2019 election results, the ruling party was expected to be sober in its approach towards the Opposition in Parliament. This would have meant they had to underline the value of conversation in a parliamentary democracy. But, because of its obduracy, further coated with arrogance, the Opposition faces numerous challenges further compounded by a brazen attempt by the ruling party to delegitimise the Opposition and the concerns voiced by them.
Understandably, under an authoritarian leader, the BJP has gotten used to repeatedly parroting ‘efficiency’ and ‘bold’ decision-making, framing deliberative processes as ‘obstruction’ to effective governance. Brute force has been used in Parliament to obstruct opposition parties from engaging in policy-making parliamentary and legislative tools. However, the 2024 mandate necessitates that the Opposition be taken along in shaping public policy and making interventions in critical areas such as burgeoning unemployment, brazen human rights violations, and demonisation of minorities in general, and Muslims in particular. Any other reading of this mandate shall not do good to the alliance in power, to the people of India, and to parliamentary processes.
A foundational, non-negotiable principle
The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has led to a situation where the Opposition's role is marginalised, with limited opportunities to shape legislative outcomes. In an alternative scenario, the opposition parties can introduce Bills and amendments that reflect their policy priorities. By proposing specific legislative changes, they compel the party in power to address their concerns and potentially modify proposed policies. This strategy not only highlights alternative perspectives, but also forces deliberation on diverse policy options.
As the ruling party, BJP continually attempts to capture and monopolise legislative spaces which reduces opportunities for constructive Opposition participation beyond criticism. Opposition parties are prevented from productive engagements in committees where detailed policy scrutiny occurs. The party in power criminally defames the Opposition to undermine its credibility with voters, instead of competing on the plank of better governance or better policy and legislative interventions.
In any functioning democracy, the duty of the government is not merely to wield power, but to govern with accountability, transparency, and respect for parliamentary procedures. This principle is not only foundational but non-negotiable. Yet, we keep witnessing the alarming trend of the BJP using its numerical advantage and unscrupulous politics to stifle dissent, override debate, and diminish the role of the Opposition. This behaviour is not just undemocratic; it is a blatant abuse of power that undermines the very essence of democratic governance.
Even in 2014 and 2019, the BJP misread the mandate as one to bulldoze through policies without scrutiny or dissent. It pushed through legislation with minimal debate, often dismissing critical voices as mere obstructionism. This cannot be called efficiency; it was a majoritarian menace, a tyranny.
Mimicking the worst practices
It has been almost two months since Modi took oath as prime minister for the third time, and there is enough evidence to show that the BJP will continue to treat the Opposition as an inconvenience to be ‘managed’. It is yet to learn that the Opposition is an essential pillar of democracy. It serves not only as the critic but actively ensures that the government remains accountable and transparent. Parliamentary procedures inclusive of the Opposition are designed to facilitate robust scrutiny. It is not optional; it is imperative.
The people of India must remind the BJP that the primary obligation of a coalition government is to foster an environment of collective decision-making, where differing perspectives are not just tolerated, but also actively sought and integrated. Despite being in a coalition government, it continues to mimic the worst practices of its majoritarian past, prioritising political expediency over national progress and integrity.
It is high time for majority and coalition governments to recognise and respect their duties. They must adhere to parliamentary procedures not as a formality, but as a fundamental aspect of democratic governance. This means allowing ample time for debate, engaging with Opposition proposals seriously, and ensuring that parliamentary committees function effectively and independently.
Respect June 4 mandate
Seeking a docile Opposition is the peak of impunity, it imperils democracy itself. The erosion of democratic norms must be met with fierce resistance. A meek Opposition would be complicit in the degradation of our democratic institutions.
In a democracy, power is not an entitlement; it is a responsibility. Majority and coalition governments alike must honour this responsibility by upholding democratic principles and creating space for Opposition participation. Anything less is a dereliction of duty and a direct assault on the foundations of democratic governance. The time for complacency is over. It is time to demand better from those who wield power in the name of the people.
We must acknowledge that the ultimate accountability of Parliament rests with the people of the nation, and all other de facto platforms and offices are secondary. To see that Parliament represents the best practices we must ensure open and robust debate with no strings attached. This is what the people conveyed on June 4 — a message the BJP was and is not prepared to accept.
The least Modi and the BJP can do is to bow in reverence to this mandate and avoid using tactics and theatrics which is antithetical to the core concerns collectively shared by ‘we the people’.
(Manoj Kumar Jha is an RJD leader, and Member of the Rajya Sabha. X: @manojkjhadu.)