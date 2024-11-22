Breaking the cycle: Tougher animal laws, lesser human violence

<p>Animal cruelty is more than an act of violence against defenceless beings—it is a significant indicator of broader criminal and violent behaviour. As an animal rights advocate, I believe strengthening India’s laws against animal cruelty is not merely about justice for animals but also about fostering a safer, more compassionate society. </p>.<p>The link between animal cruelty and human violence was first recognised in 1751 through William Hogarth’s Four Stages of Cruelty, which illustrated how cruelty toward animals often signals a deeper propensity for violence. </p><p>Since then, numerous studies have reinforced this connection, establishing that individuals who harm animals are more likely to commit violent crimes. Addressing animal cruelty, therefore, is both a moral imperative and a matter of public safety. </p>.<p>The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, while revolutionary for its time, now appears archaic. It imposes fines as low as Rs 10 to Rs 50 for first-time offenders—a paltry sum that fails to act as a deterrent. The Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks to rectify this by raising penalties to Rs 1,000–Rs 2,500 and designating most offences as cognizable, enabling swift action by law enforcement. Such measures can help stop individuals with violent tendencies before their behaviour escalates into more severe crimes. </p>.<p>By strengthening penalties and legal mechanisms, we can better address the connection between animal cruelty and other violent crimes. Beyond fulfilling a moral obligation to protect living beings, robust laws can contribute to building a safer, more humane society. </p>.<p>Research consistently shows that animal cruelty is not an isolated issue but one that correlates with other antisocial behaviours. This connection is particularly evident in cases of domestic abuse, where animal cruelty often occurs alongside violence toward children, women, and elders. Abusers also use violence against pets as a tool of control, creating barriers for victims trying to escape. </p>.<p>Stronger laws against animal cruelty do more than protect animals—they address the roots of violence in society. Research highlights the connection between animal abuse and violent crimes: </p>.<p>Canada: 70 per cent of violent criminals had a history of animal cruelty. </p>.<p>South Africa: 63 per cent of offenders involved in violent crimes began with animal abuse. </p>.<p>Australia: 95 per cent of those involved in murder, rape, assault, theft, and drug-related offences committed animal abuse. </p>.<p>South Pacific: 90 per cent of violent crimes and 100 per cent of sexual homicides involved past records of animal cruelty. </p>.<p>United States: 63 per cent of violent offenders and 70 per cent of those involved in theft, drugs, and disorderly conduct had a history of animal abuse. </p>.<p>Recognising this link, countries like the US have incorporated animal cruelty into broader crime-prevention efforts. Since 2016, the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation has included animal cruelty in its National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), alongside crimes like arson, assault, and homicide. This data collection helps identify and track violent offenders early, preventing potential escalations. </p>.<p>India’s outdated penalties for animal cruelty embolden perpetrators of violence to commit more crimes, with effects rippling to impact vulnerable groups such as children, women, and senior citizens. </p>.<p>Women and domestic violence: According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, crimes against women rose by 4 per cent in 2022, with reported cases increasing from 3,71,503 in 2020 to 4,45,256 in 2022. These crimes include cruelty by husbands and relatives, abductions, assaults, and rapes. Addressing animal cruelty is integral to tackling such violence. Women, for instance, are seven to eight times more likely to delay leaving abusive relationships if their pets are threatened or harmed, highlighting the urgent need for legal reform. Stronger laws like those suggested in the Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2022, are crucial for deterring such behaviours. </p>.<p><strong>Elder abuse:</strong> Crimes against senior citizens rose by 9.3% in 2022, up from 26,110 cases in 2021 to 28,545 cases. The same individuals who commit animal cruelty often abuse elderly family members, highlighting the need for stringent legal measures. </p>.<p>In India, where penalties for animal cruelty remain minimal, the lack of significant consequences means that few take these offences seriously—not even the police, who are often reluctant to invest time and effort in cases that result in nothing more than a token Rs 50 fine as punishment. </p><p>Research on the deterrent theory of punishment shows that the certainty of punishment is a far more effective deterrent than severity alone. This theory suggests that individuals are more likely to avoid criminal behaviour if they perceive a high likelihood of being apprehended and punished. Studies highlight that consistent and predictable enforcement plays a critical role in reducing crime rates (Nagin, 2013). </p>.<p>The #NoMore50 campaign has galvanised public support, highlighting the urgency of tabling the 2022 Amendment Bill. This movement is about more than advocating for animals; it is a call to recognise the ripple effects of animal cruelty on society.</p>.<p>When cruelty toward animals is overlooked, empathy is devalued, and violence is normalised. Conversely, upholding animal rights affirms our commitment to compassion and justice. This aligns with India’s cultural ethos, where ahimsa—non-violence toward all living beings—has long been a cornerstone of ethical and spiritual values. Ignoring violence against the vulnerable undermines this principle and contradicts the essence of Indian culture.</p>.<p>India must act decisively. Passing the Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill, 2022, will send a clear message that the nation values the lives of animals and the safety of its people. </p>.<p><em>(The writer is an animal rights advocate)</em> </p>