Bridging business, policy for net-zero

Following the Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends, published in 2019, returning all carbon fees to citizens aligns with fairness and political viability. This approach, called the “Carbon Fee and Dividend,” incentivises emission reduction. The scaled-up national carbon fee of $156 billion for the industry and energy sectors can fund welfare programmes if India were to use the carbon fee and dividend policy. This additional revenue from the carbon fee also removes concerns about the sustainability of India’s current 3% GDP spending ($112 billion) on welfare. For a family of four, it adds $445 as a lump-sum carbon dividend. Even if energy prices rise due to the carbon tax, the additional per capita dividend after price adjustments leaves more for those who consume less. Rich consumers may overspend the dividend, but they should care less. In addition, it provides an incentive for firms to further reduce emissions. Both individual consumers and firms would be better off when they reduced their emissions—a win-win. The additional revenue from the carbon fee provides ample resources to finance payments for ecological services (see ‘Agri sector policy bias must go,’ DH, Aug 9), rather than disburse as an equal lump-sum payment to all citizens. This policy should find broad political support.