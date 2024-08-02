Budget expands gender allocations

Unlike previous years, the Gender Budget statement for 2024–2025 comprises three parts. Part A includes 100 per cent allocations, Part B includes at least 30 per cent allocations for women (termed pro-women), and a new Part C includes less than 30 per cent allocations for women.

As usual, the Prime Minister Awas Yojana Urban and Rural make up the largest allocation in Part A, with a combined budget of Rs 80,670.75 crore. Part C contains only one allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), with Rs 15,000 crore designated as a pro-women scheme. Nonetheless, the expansion of the Gender Budget to include schemes with an impact on women in Part C signals a positive approach to accounting.