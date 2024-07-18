Budget needs a three-pronged focus

The big Make in India and manufacturing-led growth push hasn’t created the employment growth story, which the government would have hoped for (in increasing PLI-centred outlays year after year) and in the process what we see is a government that is fiscally strained in not being able to spend enough money in critical job-security areas (for rural population) in the MGNREGA, or an urban-focused version of the NREGA (the demand for which has been stated for a few years now).