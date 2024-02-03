Budget shows fiscal restraint

The FM reminded parliament that the fiscal deficit target of 6 per cent for this year had been met and had indeed improved to 5.8 per cent of GDP. That is good news for fiscal rectitude, although part of the success of a lower fiscal deficit ratio is because the denominator, i.e., nominal GDP, at only 8.6 per cent, lower than planned. Next year’s target for the deficit is only 5.1per cent, even though the denominator, i.e., nominal GDP, is projected to grow at 10.5 per cent. And the FM indicated that the following year, in 2026, the deficit target will be lower than 4.5 per cent. This is quite remarkable and shows that fiscal restraint is indeed the main flavour of this budget.