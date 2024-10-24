Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Calculating the real value of the art you own

Van Gogh’s impasto — his thick, textured application of paint — is echoed in the work of Frank Auerbach, who may be the world’s greatest living painter.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 07:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 07:55 IST
OpinionArtart and cultureVincnet Van Gogh

Follow us on :

Follow Us