Call of the wild in concrete jungle

Of course, development is necessary. We need houses, metro stations, and shopping complexes in our cities. But every time we cut a tree or dug up a garden to do this, we were displacing an existing habitat. Reserve forests are planned for our bigger fauna, like tigers, elephants, lions, etc. But we hardly give a thought to the unsung ones like bees, bats, monkeys, and everyday birds. And development hits them the most. Like the bees who were disturbed in their hives, the bats on whose way of flight we had built up the apartment, and the monkeys who could no longer scamper around freely.