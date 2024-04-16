Can China play a positive role in mitigating the Iran-Israel conflict?

The April 1 attack by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria which led to the killing of Iranian generals, pushed Iran to retaliate with 300 drones and missiles on April 13-14. Iran considered this to be a direct attack on its sovereign soil. Even though most of these missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel, this was the first direct attack by Iran on Israel. Iran has said that the attacks are over for now.

However, after years of managing proxy warfare and not engaging in a direct conflict, Iran has attacked Israel’s sovereignty and engaged in a direct conflict. It would be an understatement to argue that the tension in the region which was already very high due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, has exacerbated. Mitigating this will prove to be a major diplomatic challenge too.

The United States has been firmly standing on Israel’s side and, thus, has no diplomatic route to engage Iran. Before the attack on April 12, 2024, Washinton had urged Beijing to prevent the outcome by talking to Tehran. However, the West has continued to argue that China has shown no diplomatic engagement, as Iran went ahead with its retaliation over the weekend. Washington urging Beijing to get involved is also because the latter seems to be the only country with some considerable influence over Tehran. However, the Chinese reactions to the attacks have been asserting concern and wanting the implementation of ‘UN Security Council Resolution 2728 and end the Gaza conflict as soon as possible’.