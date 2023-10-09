Can Netanyahu take his own advice battling Hamas?

As for the US with Afghanistan after Sept. 11, Netanyahu has little choice but to send his armed forces into Gaza, not least to retrieve hostages. But the nature and extent of that assault isn’t predetermined. Gaza is a densely populated urban territory of about 2 million people, and achieving full control will likely require the most vicious, difficult form of warfare. The Israel Defense Forces are equipped to do that, but it isn’t clear what an achievable endgame would be, and that needs to be determined in advance. Failure to do so cost the US and ordinary Afghans dearly. Iraq was a still-worse example.

A full-blown invasion aimed at wiping Hamas and its supporters from the map would increase the risk that other regional players become involved, seeing an opportunity as Israeli forces become bogged down in Gaza. Public support for action in Arab states also would likely grow, in tandem with online images of civilian Palestinian casualties.

Some, including Republican US senators, have concluded already that Iran organized Saturday’s attack, enabled by $6 billion in fresh funding approved by the Biden administration as part of a prisoner exchange deal. It’s an understandable question. Iran does finance and support Hamas and was quick to welcome its attack on the state of Israel. But so far there is no hard evidence of Tehran’s substantive involvement.

Take the $6 billion. That money — which consists of previously frozen Iranian cash — is, as far as anyone can be sure, still tied up in Qatari banks. Given that the funds arrived in Qatar only after a Sept. 27 agreement, they couldn’t have paid for the months-long preparations needed for Hamas’s multi-pronged attack.

It’s also reasonable to expect that if this plan had originated with Iran, it would have involved a second front opened by Hezbollah from Lebanon. So far, Hezbollah has only fired a few warning shots into the tiny, disputed Shebaa farms strip, which were met with a similarly symbolic response from the Israelis.

Others have accused Russia, which could well benefit from the distraction from its war in Ukraine. But again, there is no evidence to support this. Perhaps it will come, but Hamas had plenty of reasons of its own to act when it did. Confirmation of an Iranian role in particular needs to be rock solid, because that could trigger a much wider regional war with unpredictable consequences.

Which brings us to Netanyahu’s third agenda items: unity and level headedness. There is no justifying what Hamas has done, yet there will also be no repairing the puncture its attack has inflicted on Israeli confidence in the invincibility of its defenses. That needs to feed into a reassessment of whether the Netanyahu government’s uncompromising approach on every Palestinian red line — from access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to the status of Jerusalem or settlement policies in the West Bank — is sustainable. Saturday’s mayhem suggests strongly that it is not.

One reason Hamas had so much success in achieving operational surprise against Israel’s storied intelligence service, as well as in storming the border, appears to have been that so many security services resources had been diverted north to the West Bank, to deal with Palestinian protests over the actions of Netanyahu’s government and its supporters. Israeli protests over his attempts to weaken the independence of nation’s judiciary created further distraction.

That record isn’t encouraging when it comes to achieving either unity or a level head. The political pressure on Netanyahu to exact maximum possible revenge rather than act strategically, especially from the right wing of his coalition government, will be overwhelming. So, it’s a good sign he said he’d consider forming a new cross-party government to deal with the emergency. As opposition leader Yair Lapid put it, the coming fight “won’t be easy and it won’t be short. It has strategic consequences, which we haven’t seen for many years. There is a serious risk that it will become a multi-front war.”

Less promising was Netanyahu's address on Sunday, in which he pledged victory in a war that would turn every hiding place in the "evil city" of Gaza to rubble. He needs to stay the course and follow his own advice on how to respond to Hamas's attack, for the sake of Israelis, the vast majority of Palestinians who aren't combatants and his own legacy.