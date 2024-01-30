Can Taylor Swift save humanity from AI’s dark side?

There is hope for a solution. Some of the measures going through Congress are a start, and while the long-term rules are still being ironed out, authorities can get a handle on the situation for now by making examples of some of the worst perpetrators. Deterrents can work, even for people who think they can hide behind the cloak of online anonymity. A prime example is the online hacktivist group Anonymous, whose activities died down almost immediately after a handful of its most well-known hackers were arrested and named about a decade ago. One Twitter user has already admitted to posting some of the first images that went viral, saying “Bro what have I done… They might pass new laws because of my Taylor Swift post,” before his account was set to private, according to Newsweek.