Can we get there?

What can India learn from the trajectory of developed countries? For this, let us focus on Asian countries, because India is often compared to them. In terms of per capita income, India is at about $2,500. Singapore was at $2,500 around 1975, South Korea in about 1985, and China got there around 2006. While South Korea and Singapore are now both developed, China is not. China, with a per capita income of $12,850 today is still below the World Bank’s high income cut-off of $13,846. China also has to catch up with other countries on the HDI, which includes not just income but also life expectancy and education levels. Finally, the IMF is more selective in which countries are classified as ‘advanced’. While the World Bank lists 83 countries as ‘high income’ and the HDI includes 66 countries in the ‘very high’ category, the IMF only includes 42 countries in its ‘advanced’ group. The Gulf nations, for instance, are listed as EMDE,

not ‘advanced’. China remains distant from the developed country status despite its breath-taking economic progress since the late 1970s and two decades after breaking the $2,500 per capita income mark.