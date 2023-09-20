Desist from recklessness, muscular display

Nevertheless, Trudeau’s accusations are likely to turn Canada’s Sikh population against India. Most of them have little sympathy for Khalistan, which is espoused by a small minority of radicals, but an anti-India sentiment may now get a new wind in its sails. The Indian subcontinent is the top source of overseas students in Canadian universities — in 2022, Canada welcomed 226,450 Indian students. The chill entering India-Canada ties will be felt most by the students who go to Canada for higher studies, as Canada may become wary of importing India’s domestic politics along with them. The trade deal is already stalled and may not be easy to push as diplomatic ties worsen.