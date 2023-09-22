Can’t see the forest for the trees?

Two Acts relevant in this context are the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 (FCA’) and the Karnataka Parks, Playfields, and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985 (‘Parks Act). Section 2(ii) of the FCA prohibits the use of forest lands for non-forest purposes without the prior approval of the Union Environment Ministry. However, despite the lack of permission from the Environment Ministry, the Karnataka government developed a tree park in the forest of Jarakabande Kaval in Yelahanka. The government neither conducted public consultations nor put out a DPR of the park in the public domain. Similarly, Turahalli, one of the last remaining forest patches within the city, saw the development of a tree park without public consultation and without placing the details of the project in the public domain. In fact, the Department of Horticulture opted out of the Bengaluru Mission 2022, which aimed at creating tree parks, owing to the crisis surrounding the Turahalli forests. In 2021, the state government dropped its plans to create a tree park in the Turahalli forests after continuous protests.