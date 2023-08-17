DH Toon: The 365 days 'Azadi' campaign

Independence Day is the day when the nation takes stock of its course since it gained freedom from foreign rule and started shaping its own destiny. The nation was founded on the best and loftiest ideals of democracy and equality and fraternity among people.
A political, electorally motivated speech was inappropriate as the I-Day speech. And it became even more so with the Prime Minister referring to himself in the third person and making the country’s progress all about himself – “Modi’s guarantee”, “Modi has been fighting…”, etc.