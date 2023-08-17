Home
DH Toon: The 365 days 'Azadi' campaign

Last Updated 17 August 2023, 01:21 IST

Independence Day is the day when the nation takes stock of its course since it gained freedom from foreign rule and started shaping its own destiny. The nation was founded on the best and loftiest ideals of democracy and equality and fraternity among people.

A political, electorally motivated speech was inappropriate as the I-Day speech. And it became even more so with the Prime Minister referring to himself in the third person and making the country’s progress all about himself – “Modi’s guarantee”, “Modi has been fighting…”, etc.

(Published 17 August 2023, 01:21 IST)
Independence DayOpinionDH Toon

