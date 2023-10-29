Caste is a birth lottery disease. Social lottery may be a remedy

In Netherlands in the 1990s, there were roughly 5,000 students that wanted to study medicine and become doctors, but there were only 1,800 medical college seats available. Until 1972, the admission to Dutch medical schools was freely accessible for all applicants that completed schooling and desired to become doctors. When the number of applicants increased, the Dutch government restricted the total number of seats based on future physician needs. Instead of a pure test-based merit system of admitting students, the government designed a ‘social lottery’ system. The applicants with some basic minimum qualifications were entered into an admissions lottery and picked randomly. The students selected through this process were given admission and the rest rejected. So, rather than the traditional method of sorting applicants by a merit-based evaluation system, Netherlands’ future doctors were chosen by the luck of the draw after ensuring some minimum qualification.