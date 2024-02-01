CEOs should think twice about transparency

But whenever she is in danger of giving in to enthusiasm, her practical intelligence kicks in. Taylor is a “clinical professor” at New York University’s Stern School of Business — she has spent decades advising companies on corporate ethics rather than just cogitating on campus. She is splendidly dismissive of happy-talk about doing well by doing good. Business decisions always involve tradeoffs, and ethical decisions will inevitably mean making sacrifices. She fills her book with practical examples of companies struggling with ethical pressures and problems. She also provides, sometimes in passing, sensible suggestions of how to proceed in the real world: a world that involves constant tradeoffs (no “win-win thinking,” please) and real dilemmas.