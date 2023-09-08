Kerala will keenly watch whether son has father’s political charisma

One would expect the Left government to be worried, considering the limited time before the 2024 Parliament elections. But not too much, as both the Congress and its allies as well as the Left parties are part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance; given this the LDF is sure to do better than what it did in 2019 where it won just one of the 20 seats from Kerala. Yet the hapless apparatchiks who were only too happy to mindlessly toe the party line seem quite perturbed by the haze of nepotism and corruption that keeps looming over their leaders.

It is now evident that the swing voters went back to the UDF fold. Consider the polling percentage over the past three elections in Puthupally. In 2016, when 1,34,055 out of 1,73,203 (77.4 per cent) cast their votes, Oommen Chandy’s margin of victory was 27,092. Whereas, in 2021, when Oommen Chandy’s victory margin was reduced to 9,044 votes, voting percentage was 74.9 percent.

Going by that logic, when the polling fell further to 72.91 per cent in 2023, one could argue Thomas should have been getting close to pulling off an upset. What has transpired is quite the opposite. If Thomas polled 44,505 in 2016, it rose to 54,328 votes in 2021. There is no way the Left voters’ faith in him dwindling by almost 12,000 votes other than it being a sharp message to the ruling CPI(M).

Of course, one must also factor in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s votes which have been in a free fall — from 15,993 in 2016 to 11,694 in 2021, and plummeting to 6,558 in 2023. The saffron party polled around 20,000 votes in the Puthupally constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Clearly, the reality of such a lopsided margin raises a plethora of worries for the Vijayan-led government. Did it cross the line by hounding Oommen Chandy using the solar case literally till his death? How much longer would the swing voters continue to be swayed by Vijayan’s strong-man image? Will the Left cadre do the unthinkable, and start openly questioning Vijayan’s winnability? Also, what does this landslide victory mean for the Kerala polity, more specifically the future of the Congress to have Chandy Oommen in a leadership position?