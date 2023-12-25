Christmas Eve in the ’50s

But what lasts in memory is the Bangalore Russell Market Show on Christmas Eve. I am talking about the early 1950s, when the British had left cantonment, but some of their legacies stayed back, and we were too young to be aware of the other side of British times, which left many questions and despair. The market was not available for the common public in the evening, when the official committee inspected every shop and gave prizes to the best vegetables, fruits, butter, and meat displays.