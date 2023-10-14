Class wars and India’s changing social order

The naamdar (privileged) vs kaamdar (working class) debate is an old one, which regained traction in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s prime ministerial candidate, knew early on during his campaign that the underdog card when played well always garnered more sympathy, and votes. Of course, the infamous ‘chaiwallah’ jibe worked in highlighting this chasm, and worked in Modi’s favour.

While, over the last nine years, this debate might have lost its edge — with the Opposition breaking the divide and reaching out to the aam aadmi, like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, and Modi himself leading India at the global high table — the underlying class war still holds. This will become evident, and the rhetoric will intensify as the general elections draw closer.

Indian society is intrinsically classist, with entrenched prejudice based on social class. This hierarchy is evident, and wealth, education, and geography serve as subtle markers; for example, the clear distinction between the English-medium educated privileged class and those who finished their education in their mother tongue. In this milieu, any change in the social order is difficult and will be resisted.

Let’s look at three areas that have seen the social order change over the decades: cricket, business, and, of course, politics.

Levelling the pitch

Indian cricket of the early 20th century was dominated by royalty: Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar, KS Ranjitsinhji, the Maharajakumar of Vizianagaram — each of whom lent their names to the Duleep, Ranji and Vizzy trophies — and the Nawabs of Pataudi Sr and Jr. India’s captain in its first tour of England was led by the Maharaja of Porbandar. Then of course, there were the wealthy Indians like the late Vijay Merchant who came from a leading industrial family.