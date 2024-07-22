Climate actions: Geopolitical tensions, fossil fuel dependence undo gains

Amidst sanctions, Russia had to rework its strategy for the oil and gas market. The supply of Russian gas to Europe through Nord Streams pipelines dipped, though it has subsequently recovered and registered a 23% jump in June 2024. European countries, for the remaining requirement, were dependent on the transport of Middle East oil through ships and trains. With oil replacing gas, gains in climate action were lost, and greenhouse gas emissions surged. Russia exported its oil and gas to India, China, and many other Asian countries at concessional rates to earn money to fund the war. Even rupee-ruble trade was facilitated between the two countries. Meeting the surge in power demand is the largely cited reason for the increased production of oil and gas. Cold countries need power for heating their houses, hot countries need it for cooling, and everyone needs it for industrial growth and development. Since renewable energy is not developed at speed and scale, the dependency on fossil fuel-based power is going up with the surge in demand.