Climate crises fuel gender inequality

The Sustainable Development Goals call for achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls (SDG 5), but climate change threatens to exacerbate existing gender inequalities.

A recent study commissioned by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and conducted by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) reveals that women and children face much greater vulnerabilities to climate change, particularly in regions prone to climate-related disasters.

The study highlights that children and women from these vulnerable agro-ecological zones are more likely to be underweight and stunted, indicating nutritional deprivation.

A combination of factors such as poverty, gendered roles and responsibilities, and cultural norms place women and girls at higher health risks due to the climate crisis.