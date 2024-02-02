Coaching centres must be reined in

The real issue extends beyond facilities and the quality of the faculty engaged in coaching the students. The critical issue is the immense pressure placed on young students and the toll it takes on them, both in tangible and intangible forms. Coaching institutions have a lot to answer in this regard. The crux of the matter is the fear created and the consequent vulnerability of the young students and their parents. They are obsessed with the thought that they must get a place in an IIT or in a top medical school by cracking JEE or NEET, as the case may be. Coaching institutions accentuate this anxiety and exploit it skilfully.