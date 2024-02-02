Coaching centres must be reined in

The central government has issued guidelines to regulate coaching institutions in our country, a commendable move. However, the effectiveness of these guidelines hinges on their implementation on the ground. The 11-page document begins with a disclaimer, asserting that Plus 2 falls under the purview of the state/UT governments. This implies that the guidelines require enforcement through appropriate laws enacted by the respective governments. The central government should urge them to do so, given the urgency of the situation.
While the stipulated conditions are not too stringent and major coaching institutions should easily comply, the small ones may face problems, making the regulations disproportionately impact the small players rather than the established giants. It’s not easy to tame the well-established coaching institutions, especially those with both financial and political clout. Strict enforcement is crucial; otherwise, the regulations risk being mere paper tigers.
The real issue extends beyond facilities and the quality of the faculty engaged in coaching the students. The critical issue is the immense pressure placed on young students and the toll it takes on them, both in tangible and intangible forms. Coaching institutions have a lot to answer in this regard. The crux of the matter is the fear created and the consequent vulnerability of the young students and their parents. They are obsessed with the thought that they must get a place in an IIT or in a top medical school by cracking JEE or NEET, as the case may be. Coaching institutions accentuate this anxiety and exploit it skilfully.
As the number of seats available is a mere 10% to 20% of the number of aspirants, a huge number of students will be left out in such a highly competitive situation in a system that is more about an exercise in elimination than selection.
The number of suicides that the document cites in its introduction is only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The unbearable pressure pushes many into depression and leaves a permanent scar on the personalities of the students.
The WHO data shows that half of mental health disorders start during adolescence. Many lifestyle diseases, like obesity, cardio-vascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes, are the result of irregular food habits, stress, overeating, reduced physical activity, etc., during the growing years.
When students are deprived of games and recreation and are drilled with tests after tests for endless hours, they are bound to turn into robots. A poultry-like approach solely aimed at producing more eggs at the cost of the health of the birds is inhuman, to say the least.
The document also mentions reasonable fees. Who has to decide its reasonableness? While Rs 5 lakhs a year might be reasonable to the rich, even a tenth of it may be unreasonable for the less-endowed.
The guideline that children under 16 years old shall not be admitted is a good condition. Let’s hope that at least this will be followed. We hear about IIT foundation courses starting in Class VI or VII. One shouldn’t be surprised if they start the foundation course at kindergarten itself! With many gullible parents, it’s fertile ground for coaching institutions. They know the weaknesses of the young students and their obsessive parents. Thus, the exploitation goes on unabated.
There is a rule that coaching classes should not be held in schools and colleges. The CBSE and PUE Board have such a stipulation, which is honoured more in the breach than in the observance. Misleading advertisements and hype are the hallmarks of some of the leading coaching institutions, easily influencing young minds. Students desert the schools that nurtured them and go after these centres that promise them the moon.
Regulations without strict enforcement will not help. The meagre penalty of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for violation will not deter these institutions. The government must also find ways to increase the number of seats in the top medical colleges and IITs, so every eligible aspirant gets an opportunity to study there.
The regulations are a good step forward. Now it’s for the states to come up with foolproof laws to stop the rot.
(The writer is Director, Little Rock, Udupi.)