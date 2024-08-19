Complete mapping of mountains, create a vulnerability atlas

Agrahathinte Duranubhavam (Tragedy of Desire), a fictional story written by Laya A S in Wayanad, turned prophetic. In the story, two girls are warned by a talking bird to flee from their village as a great danger is approaching. Her father died in the Wayanad floods, and the story was published in the school’s digital magazine, Vellarm Kallukal.

Recently, more than 300 people are feared killed and many more are missing in floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Recent newspaper headlines give a picture: ‘Wayanad toll mounts to 300, 220 still missing’, ‘4 drown, 6 electrocuted as 13 die in Delhi NCR rain’, ‘La Niña spurred rain may trigger landslides in September’, ‘Woman and son drown in drain during weekly market’, and many more.

Disasters are the new norm

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s VI report has forewarned about the recurrence of climate-induced disasters in the subcontinent. The report highlights the very high vulnerability of the mountains, especially the Himalayas, and coastal India. According to the report, the frequency of extreme weather events will be much higher than in the past due to the anthropogenic nature of climate change. There will be high precipitation in a shorter period, increasing water runoff and triggering many disasters in both urban and rural India.

Floods and fertility are linked

Flash floods are not new to mountains; they have been occurring for a very long time. However, the frequency of floods has increased recently. Floods from the mountains contribute to the fertility of the plains. The rich alluvial soils of the Gangetic basin are a result of such floods in the past. Flash floods in the mountains should be considered an essential feature of the larger ecosystem.