Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
COP29 must inspire action beyond pledges

COP29 must inspire action beyond pledges

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, stands as a significant moment for global climate action, building on the momentum of COP28 in Dubai.

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 21:42 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us