Corporate control is a 200-year-old problem in India

In invalidating Elon Musk’s $55 billion Tesla Inc. pay package, a US court has given a flavor of the zeitgeist: Even iconic entrepreneurs can’t have it all. In India’s family-run business milieu, the first step toward protecting public shareholders may be to acknowledge the promoters’ power. The second may be to let them manage, while outsourcing governance to board service providers, a novel idea floated by a couple of legal scholars. The agency system outsourced management while leaving weak boards in charge of governance. It’s time to go the other way. Unlike independent directors who are easily swayed by overbearing promoters, an external franchise will have a reputation to protect. That won’t always stop a professional board-services firm from misbehaving, but it could still be an improvement over what exists now.