Dealing with job disruptions

The digital revolution, however, arrived with unprecedented speed and impact, affecting every aspect of life globally, from education to international relations, defence, trade, and businesses. With the Internet’s proliferation, human life now revolves around it. The Internet of Things, the Internet of People, and the Internet of Services are greatly supported by the Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) platforms, facilitating the creation of smart grids, factories, buildings, homes, business hubs, social networks, and more.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics have opened countless possibilities, leading to massive job disruptions. Examples of affected professionals include architects, assemblers and fabricators, bank tellers, cashiers, dispatchers, fast food cooks, financial services, insurance and travel agents, journalists, legal secretaries, lawyers and paralegals, law enforcement officials, lumberjacks, mail carriers, marketing and advertising professionals, printing press operators, retail jewellers, goldsmiths, sports referees / umpires, stenographers, telemarketers, textile workers, teachers, and typists.

Many popular and global industries with sole monopolies had to go bankrupt (like Kodak Eastman Co). Innovations such as the smart phone now serve countless roles, rendering many businesses, such as information and communication centres and libraries, obsolete. Consequently, many businesses closed down, leading to a huge disruption in jobs.