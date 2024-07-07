Designing initiatives that actually work

For decades, the Union government as well as the states have been declaring how many people they’ve raised out of poverty. If you added all of them up, there really shouldn’t be many poor people left in the country. But that’s nowhere close to being true. Why? Because a very large percentage of those who ‘escaped’ poverty eventually fell back into it, and some others who were not poor at one time also regressed. We have to count these groups, too, to see the full picture, but that rarely happens.