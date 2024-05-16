Despite US displeasure, India bets on Iran port

The recent agreement between New Delhi and Tehran to operate the Chabahar port for the next decade has reignited discussions about the port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), especially with the United States issuing warnings.

Under the agreement between India Port Global Limited (IPGL) and Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, the IPGL is set to invest $120 million, with an additional $250 million raised through lines of credit. This long-term agreement to operate the Shahid Beheshti Terminal in Chabahar port will replace the 2016 pact which was renewed annually.

The 2016 agreement's exemption from US sanctions on Iran suggested that the new pact would also likely be exempted. However, the State Department spokesperson clarified that there is no exemption, and any entity contemplating business dealings with Iran faces the risk of sanctions.