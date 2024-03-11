Detach PSU share sale from budget

The Modi government has missed its disinvestment targets ever since it started the process in 2015-16 with a particular focus on ‘strategic’ sales. Only during two years, viz. 2017-18 and 2018-19, did it achieve the target. That was primarily because, in those years, it had conducted two big-ticket sales of its shares from one CPSU to another, namely the sale of 51.11 per cent shareholding in HPCL to ONGC in 2017-18 and 52.63 per cent in REC to PFC in 2018-19.