Dialogue and unity: The keys to a good society

A new chapter will be opened in India’s history when we resolve inter-community relationships, currently a stagnant aspect of our progress. Once this problem is solved and relations between communities improve, nothing will hinder India’s progress. The dialogue is not a meeting of rivalry but a brotherly meeting, performed by rising above the defeat-victory psychology. Dialogue means attempting to solve controversial matters through negotiation rather than confrontation. In the Bhagavad Gita, Sri Krishna describes a good society as one where everyone is responsible and performs their duties without attachment. The Holy Quran says, ‘O people of Book! Come to Common terms as between Us & You.’ The Bible acknowledges the complexity of society, emphasising the importance of love, mutual respect, and empathy.