Difference between intuition and premonition

An intuitive person relies on his life and work experiences to guide him. Intuition is rooted in human experience. In contrast, premonition is an un-scientifically explained feeling that something (bad or good) is about to occur. It is characterised by fear or expectation. Being endowed with clairvoyant capabilities is the realm of psychics, not physicists. People who claim they can predict the future need to be transparent about how they go about doing it. They seldom are. This field is rife with charlatans. Intuitive people are common. Fortune tellers don a garb of mystery which awes their followers.