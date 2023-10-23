It is a common experience, across generations and religious faiths, that ultimately the divine plan alone fructifies. Some intellectuals call this destiny, and the ignorant attribute it solely to consequences of others’ and/or their own actions or to mere happenstance. But those who are spiritually oriented rightly recognise it to be a well-orchestrated divine plan.
There are many ways in which divine plan triumphs over all human plans. Amongst these are events, people and circumstances (collectively called happenings) which enter and exit everyone’s life.
Two beautiful songs, among many, keep reminding me of the divine plans: Harichitta satya namma harichitta satya, narachitta ke bandaddu lava sesha nadeyadu composed by renowned saint Purandaradasa and a song in the 1959 Hindi film Baap Bete, sochne ko lakh baatein soche insaan, vahi hoga jise chaahe bhagwan (both proclaiming that God’s will alone comes into play and not that of human beings).
God’s grand plans have a definite purpose and design, directed towards the welfare and emancipation of every living being and are an intricately interconnected web.
They are not whimsical, biased, reckless or indifferent.
These plans are not only beyond what we imagine but beyond what we can imagine.
They always exceed all our hopes, prayers, expectations, aspirations and wishful thinking.
Unintended consequences are God’s way of telling us that they have different and more beneficial plans for us.
They not only achieve their immediate objective but set the foundation for most desirable and far reaching consequences.
The Divine plan differs from that of humans in many ways.
It always considers and conforms with the past and future happenings. Its objective and strategy are much superior to ours. God’s plans are well knit and comprehensive, geared to meet the welfare and well being of everyone concerned whereas humans’ are weak and limited in scope, invariably selfish and influenced by vested interests.
All events occur in harmony and are directed towards achieving the divine plans resulting in astonishing and cohesive outcomes.
To discover the applicable divine plans, we need to develop the habit and skills of directly establishing connection and having conversation with God within us by prayer, faith and other spiritual practices.