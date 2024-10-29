Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Doctors as social change agents

Doctors as social change agents

The recent strikes by doctors in West Bengal, India, have brought back attention to the challenges faced by healthcare professionals worldwide.

Follow Us :

Chirantan Chatterjee
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 22:28 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramadoctors

Follow us on :

Follow Us