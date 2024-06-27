Doctors shouldn’t come under CPA

In May 2024, the Supreme Court ruled in Bar of Indian Lawyers vs D K Gandhi PS National Institute of Communicable Diseases and Ors that complaints against lawyers could not be decided by consumer courts in the country.

The Court held that services rendered by lawyers do not fall under the purview of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) of 1986/2019. This landmark decision called into question the reasonableness of holding other professionals, such as medical practitioners, liable under the CPA. Many arguments in the ruling could be applied to the medical profession as well.

In fact, the Court suggested that the 1996 decision by a three-judge bench in IMA vs V P Shanta and Ors, which brought services rendered by medical practitioners within the CPA’s definition of ‘services,’ should be revisited by a larger bench.