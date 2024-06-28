Doubling farmers’ real incomes

In this context, there are proposals and demands to broaden and diversify the scope of the minimum support price (MSP) system to encourage farmers. Regular enhancements of MSPs for various crops at the beginning of agricultural seasons, coupled with technical recommendations from the Agricultural Costs and Prices Commission (ACPC), should be complemented with diversity or a multi-crop bonus system.

For instance, farmers delivering two crops could get a 5 per cent additional bonus, and those delivering three crops could get a 10 per cent additional bonus. These bonuses should be quantitatively monitored or determined according to local geo-agricultural productivity norms.

This system will not only increase farmers’ incomes but also generate additional employment and elevate wages for farm labour. It promotes multi-farming, local nutrition for humans and livestock, and soil health. Multi-farming or diversification of agriculture acts as built-in crop insurance; if one crop fails, another may flourish, making farmers’ income less vulnerable.