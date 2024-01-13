Driven Modi, drifting I.N.D.I.A

Mao-Tse Tung’s ‘Long March’ was for a Communist ‘people’s revolution’ in China; Gandhi’s ‘Dandi March’ was to break the salt laws and emphatically convey non-cooperation with the British Raj. The former was an armed revolt, the latter a resistance movement sworn to non-violence, and the common people rose as the sea in tumultuous waves in both cases. What is the message of Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who is venturing into the yatra as a lone wolf and is politically out on a limb here? Where are the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties and their disparate leaders with oversized egos? Is there an overarching, electrifying message from them for the people of India that sets their hearts aflame and that can counter Modi’s overpowering persona and the BJP’s ‘Hindu first’ messaging, inherent in the inauguration of the incomplete Ram temple?