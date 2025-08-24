Menu
UP shocker: 'Tantrik' rapes 35-year-old childless woman seeking to conceive in Mathura

On Saturday, she approached a 45-year-old tantrik, Mushtaq Ali, who claimed he could help her conceive through some ritual, but raped her, Rawat said.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 05:45 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 05:45 IST
Crimemathurablack magicrape

