UP shocker: 'Tantrik' rapes 35-year-old childless woman seeking to conceive in Mathura

<p>Mathura: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the Naujheel area here by a 'tantrik' whom she had approached to conceive a child, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat told reporters that the victim had been married for eight years and had no child.</p>.<p>On Saturday, she approached a 45-year-old tantrik, Mushtaq Ali, who claimed he could help her conceive through some ritual, but raped her, Rawat said.</p>.<p>Ali, who has been absconding, has been booked for rape under Section 63 of BNS, he said. </p>