Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

‘Uncle politics?’ TN minister hits back at Vijay’s jibe on Stalin

A single word from actor-politician Vijay has sparked a storm, with minister Panneerselvam accusing him of immaturity and blurring cinema with politics.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 05:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 05:22 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsStalinVijayPanneerselvam

Follow us on :

Follow Us