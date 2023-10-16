Dublin Descriptors, Bologna Process, and Indian learners

The UGC is currently on a spree, releasing ‘guiding’ documents in quick succession in line with the NEP 2020’s ‘light but tight’ control. One such recent addition to the mix is the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF), adding to the chaos. To make India a Vishwaguru and to get rid of the Macaulayvian colonial education system, this document takes copious support from the Bologna Process and Dublin Descriptors and gives due references to their theoretical framework for two pages in this 63-page document. The Bologna process was a series of inter-ministerial meetings of European countries to arrive at comparable qualifications for degrees across the European continent for the mobility of their students across the continent. The Dublin Descriptors are the ‘learning outcomes’ designed by a few educationists in Europe. These ‘reforms’ in education happened some two decades ago, near the dawn of the 21st century. It is not only the space-time gap that the UGC has ignored but also the ‘context’ of and for education, which are vastly different in Europe and India. Education is not only about an individual’s learning capacities and capabilities but is also about sociocultural and politico-economic factors that determine learning and the construction of knowledge.