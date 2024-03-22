A fait accompli on EC appointments

The court said that it “cannot stay the legislation now and this will only lead to chaos and uncertainty.” That shows the government’s move to pre-empt any court action in the matter actually succeeded. The observation that the selection committee members should have been given more time is not relevant because the government’s haste has not affected the validity of its action, according to the court. The question whether the court could have foreseen this may be relevant but is not substantive because the court has also validated the process of the appointment. It said the law enacted by the government cannot be presumed to be wrong because “there are no allegations against the persons who have been appointed.” But the eligibility and suitability of the persons shortlisted for the position was not the issue. It was the decisive role that the executive had in the selection committee that was brought to the attention of the court.