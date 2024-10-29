A judgement for deterrence and reform

<p>The recent conviction of 101 people accused in a decade-old case of atrocities against members of SC/ST community, in Marakumbi Village of Karnataka’s Koppal district, marks a significant milestone in the fight against caste-based violence and discrimination. </p><p>This landmark judgement which sentenced 98 defendants to life imprisonment highlights the persistent systemic injustices faced by the marginalised sections, particularly the Dalits. On August 28, 2014, a horrific incident unfolded in Marakumbi when members of the Madiga community were brutally attacked and their homes set ablaze over a trivial dispute. </p><p>The violence unleashed by the ‘upper caste’ residents left over 30 people injured. Judge C Chandrashekhar noted in his ruling that this case reflects a troubling pattern of abuse and indignity faced by the Dalits who continue to be vulnerable despite various governmental measures to improve their socio-economic conditions.</p>.<p>The conviction of a large group of perpetrators for such heinous offences marks a crucial shift in the legal landscape. Historically, caste-based crimes have been met with leniency, fostering a culture of impunity. The judgement challenges this narrative, sending a strong message that such atrocities will not be tolerated. The judge’s assertion that showing leniency would be a “travesty of justice” aligns with various Supreme Court judgements, emphasising that the protection of marginalised communities must take precedence over considerations of mercy for perpetrators.</p>.<p>While the verdict has instilled hope among the Dalits, it serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of caste discrimination, particularly the practice of untouchability and social ostracism that remain strongly entrenched in Karnataka, which prides itself as a progressive state.</p><p>As we reflect on this judgement, it is essential to consider its implications for the future. Will this serve as a powerful deterrent against further atrocities, or will it succumb to the familiar pattern of unfulfilled promises and fleeting moments of justice? T</p><p>he judiciary plays a pivotal role in setting precedents and ensuring accountability in such cases. Ultimately, a comprehensive approach is necessary to move forward – one that combines punitive measures against the perpetrators with proactive initiatives to promote social harmony and inclusion. </p><p>The Marakumbi verdict marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for Dalits, but it is just the beginning. The fight against caste-based discrimination is far from over, and demands a collective and sustained commitment from all sections of the society. Only through unified action can we hope to uproot the deeply ingrained prejudices that continue to afflict the country and the state, ensuring that equity and justice are truly realised for all.</p>