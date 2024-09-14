A meeting that should have been avoided

The BJP has strongly defended the Prime Minister’s visit and cited the precedent of then-CJI K G Balakrishnan’s presence at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Iftar party in 2009. There is no comparison between the two events because the Iftar party was a public function to which many others were invited; the Ganesh puja was a private function. It is not known whether any others from the Opposition or other public realms were invited for the puja. Since there is no information on that, the presence of the Prime Minister at the puja would raise questions.