A welcome judgement

The order was in response to writ petitions filed by several groups, including the NGO Vanashakti, Bengaluru, challenging the constitutional validity of the FCA, 2023. The FCA defined forests as only those lands that have been notified or recorded as forests in the Indian Forest Act, or any government records after 1980. This excluded a sizeable chunk of forests and opened them up for exploitation. According to the petitioners, this would lead to the declassification of 1.97 lakh sq km of land deemed as forest (under the 1996 SC order) but not notified so, and expose them to potential exploitation. The rules framed under the Act came into effect on December 1, 2023. They mandated all states and Union Territories to identify and prepare a record of all forest lands within one year of the notification of FCA, 2023. The new law had caused much concern because it went against the need to preserve the forest and to create new forests. The law even gives legal sanction for destruction of forests on various grounds.