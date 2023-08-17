Address problems in working of PM-JAY

The authorities have claimed that these do not point to any irregularities as mobile numbers do not play any role in the verification of beneficiaries and often dummy numbers are used. But there are many other inconsistencies and oddities which are not easily explained. There are many cases of duplication of the alphanumerical ID of the beneficiaries. There are beneficiaries who were born in the 19th century, and dead patients have got the benefit. Each family gets an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. But the average cost of hospitalisation is just over Rs 13,000. This appears to be much below the normal expenditure incurred for hospitalisation. The report has also mentioned other problems like private hospitals performing procedures reserved for public hospitals and systemic issues like shortages of infrastructure, equipment and doctors at empanelled hospitals and cases of medical malpractice.