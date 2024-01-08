Aditya L1 in orbit to bring solar data

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reached another space milestone on Saturday by placing the country’s first solar mission, Aditya L1, in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (l1). This is the location in space where the gravitational forces of the sun and the earth are in balance, allowing the spacecraft to remain stable. The craft will also get an uninterrupted view of the sun from there. It took 127 days for it to make its 1.5 million km journey. The mission had been on the radar for about 15 years and ISRO was working on it for three years. After the mission reached its destination, ISRO announced that it had achieved the exact placement and velocity, and would now monitor the craft’s progress and make corrections if necessary. Till now, everything about the mission has gone well and it is in a position to start sending data to the earth soon.