Airlines, airports need to step up

India’s aviation sector is an important business and public utility enterprise and is a market with rising prospects. A new record was set in 2023 with over 15 crore passengers flying on domestic routes. More investments should be made in infrastructure to cope with the rising needs. Future needs and problems, especially due to extreme weather, should be anticipated and steps taken to address them. According to the DGCA, over 3.6 lakh domestic passengers faced fight delays last month. Passengers opt for air travel and pay for comfort and to save time, and airlines and airports must be fully mindful of any inconvenience caused to them. Airlines should improve their treatment of passengers. There are serious complaints about rude behaviour and indifference. Perhaps this is because there is less competition as there is a virtual duopoly in the market now. Passengers are entitled to correct and timely information on all aspects of flights, proper guidance and courteous behaviour. It must be mandatory for them to offer compensatory facilities in case of flight delays and cancellations.