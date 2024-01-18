Airlines, airports need to step up

The attack by an unruly passenger on an airline pilot was a rogue response to a problem and the action against the passenger is justified. But the trauma he and other passengers had to undergo should also be noted. The passengers reported at the airport two hours before the flight time early morning, but were told to wait, hour by hour, for 12 hours. The problem that caused the delay and the unfortunate incident is real and still continuing. On January 14, when it happened, more than 100 flights from the national capital were affected due to dense fog. Delays and flight cancellations have continued since then. On Wednesday, 53 flights were cancelled.
Flight delays and cancellations are an annual occurrence during winter, when a dense fog affects operations. The problem has been particularly serious in Delhi this time. Delays in Delhi disrupt flight schedules in other places. Weather issues are not always under the control of airlines and airport authorities. But the problem is that they have been found wanting in doing their best to address the issues. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has issued some directives to tackle the problem, including steps to open up a fourth CAT-III-enabled runway at the Delhi airport. It is important that all runways are in a position to handle aircraft in low visibility conditions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued fresh guidelines on the facilities to be provided to passengers. Conditions in airports have attracted much attention as a video of passengers sitting and eating on the tarmac in Mumbai went viral. Passengers have complained about various issues they faced because of delays, shortage of facilities and amenities and poor treatment on the part of airport and airline authorities.
India’s aviation sector is an important business and public utility enterprise and is a market with rising prospects. A new record was set in 2023 with over 15 crore passengers flying on domestic routes. More investments should be made in infrastructure to cope with the rising needs. Future needs and problems, especially due to extreme weather, should be anticipated and steps taken to address them. According to the DGCA, over 3.6 lakh domestic passengers faced fight delays last month. Passengers opt for air travel and pay for comfort and to save time, and airlines and airports must be fully mindful of any inconvenience caused to them. Airlines should improve their treatment of passengers. There are serious complaints about rude behaviour and indifference. Perhaps this is because there is less competition as there is a virtual duopoly in the market now. Passengers are entitled to correct and timely information on all aspects of flights, proper guidance and courteous behaviour. It must be mandatory for them to offer compensatory facilities in case of flight delays and cancellations.