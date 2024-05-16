Home
Why are BJP, JD(S) leaders not demanding Prajwal Revanna's encounter, asks Karnataka minister

'Both BJP and JD(S) leaders had sought an encounter of the assailant in Neha Hiremath murder case. Why are they not demanding encounter of Prajwal Revanna now? Where have these leaders gone? Why is justice not the same for all?', the Congress leader asked.
Vittal Shastri
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 05:57 IST
Yadgir: Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur questioned why the BJP and JD(S) leaders were not demanding an encounter of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is allegedly involved in sex scandal.

He was reacting to the charges made by the leaders of both the parties against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with his alleged involvement in distribution of pen drives featuring videos of sexual assault.

“Both BJP and JD(S) leaders had sought an encounter of the assailant in Neha Hiremath murder case. Why are they not demanding encounter of Prajwal Revanna now? Where have these leaders gone? Why is justice not the same for all?”, the Congress leader asked.

The minister also asked whether the home minister had told Prajwal to make a video recording of sex scandal. MP himself has made video recordings, he asserted.

Now, BJP and JD(S) leaders are passing blame on others though Prajwal has made sex scandal, he added.

Published 16 May 2024, 05:57 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaJD(S)Prajwal Revanna

