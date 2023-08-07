An amendment that harms biodiversity

The bill exempts users of codified traditional knowledge and AYUSH practitioners from sharing benefits with local communities. This denies local communities benefits due to them, and goes counter to the bill’s stated aim of ensuring “fair and equitable sharing of benefits.” The bill does not seem to consider local communities and forest dwellers as stakeholders in the matter of biological resources. It is a widely accepted fact that their role is most important when it comes to conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity. The existing law, which considered participation and involvement of local communities as essential for conservation of resources, is changing to favour industry. The provisions of the bill can give businesses easier access to biological resources and control over them. ‘Codified traditional knowledge’ has not been defined in the bill and that can create situations where the law will not be able to prevent commercial exploitation of such knowledge. The bill has replaced imprisonment with financial penalties for violation of its provisions, effectively decriminalising the offences under it and reducing their deterrence value.